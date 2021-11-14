 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $299,995

This charming 3 bedrooms plus den & 2 bath bungalow home is perfectly located in Central Tucson. Close to shopping & delicious restaurants! The home features a large master w/ in-suite bath & large walk-in closet. Den/office could be used as an additional bedroom too. Kitchen has appealing white cabinets, new stove/oven, dishwasher & microwave. Good size laundry room with plenty of storage too. Main portion of home displays charming stained concrete flooring. The front yard is beautifully landscaped w/ mature trees giving the perfect shade to enjoy your beautiful front porch. Backyard is very large & ready for your imagination to design your own oasis!

