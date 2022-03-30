 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,000

Wonderful Ranch Style - 4 bedrooms - 3 bathrooms. Landscape Included! Wonderful gated front courtyard looks out to mountain tops. Step up into the kitchen with eat in area . Plenty of counter and cabinet space. Kitchen is open to family room with great wood burning fireplace. Formal Living and Dining. 4 good sized bedrooms, master bedroom has French Doors that leads out to pool area and master bathroom has a jetted tub. Three other bedrooms that are good sized one with cedar closet, one with built in great student space or office. Laundry room is huge complete with sink. Sparkling pool, flagstone, covered patio area, and basketball hoop outside the wall area. Pool service and landscaping are included in rental price. New irrigation system. Please call with any pet requests.

