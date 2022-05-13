4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,500

Beautiful 4bdr/3ba home w/Loft in the new community of Mountain Vista Ridge!Open concept floorplan, kitchen features gas stove, stainless steel appliances, pantry, spacious granite counters and bar seating.Primary bedroom is downstairs and has beautiful ensuite w/glass shower and walk-in shower.Upstairs offers a Loft space and three bedrooms!Fabulous home built in 2021 w/Ring doorbell, leased alarm system, three car tandum garage and more!Tucson outdoor living at it's best w/covered patio, mountain views and room to relax or entertain.