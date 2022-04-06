 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,500

Beautiful Foothills home located up on the hill with stunning city and mountain views. This 4 bedroom / 3 bath home also contains attached guest quarters or a fantastic home office with kitchenette and this has the 3rd bath. Very bright and open floorplan with newly remodeled kitchen that offers open space and quartz counters, stainless appliances and white cabinets. The home includes updated bathrooms with new counters, vanities, lighting, and fixtures. Concrete overlay flooring throughout home (no steps), along with gas fireplace in family room, custom lighting, laundry room with cabinets, lots of storage closets and spacious rooms. Oversized 2 car garage and fantastic rear yard with oversized covered patio along with artificial grass. Beautiful city and sunset views. Available April 29

