4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,950,000

Come home to a one-of-a-kind desert living experience in this exquisitely- designed 4,885 sq ft home in the exclusive Stone Canyon community. This home flaunts expansive ceilings to capture a breathtaking panoramic view of the Catalina Mountains and sparkling city lights. 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, great room and 3 car garage bays allow for ample space for living and storing all of your novelties.Stone Canyon boasts an awe-inspiring, unique landscape outfitted with natural stone formations ever more apparent outside this homesite, and highlighted by the uniquely designed, Jay Morrish world-class golf course. Stone Canyon is the only golf course in the greater Tucson area ever to be ranked in the top 100 golf courses in America according to Golf Digest. Just minutes away from the