4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $3,995

Beautiful historic home in Speedway Heights offers a mix of old world charm and modern features. Beautifully updated 3BR 2BA Plus den (or sitting room off master bedroom) main house & a 1BR 1BA guest house. Main house boasts a chef's delight kitchen that offers bountiful quartz counter space, prep sink, Thermador gas range, & double oven. Other features include; hardwood flooring, stone fireplace, coved ceilings, Walk in closet in master BR, updated baths, & fresh paint. Enter through the gated archway to enjoy the private front yard. Relax in the private backyard with covered patio, paver courtyard, beautiful landscaping, & fountain. Parking is NO issue with this midtown beauty that features....a THREE (3) car garage. Convenient to downtown, U of A, Banner hospital.

