 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

Truly move in ready home with all the designer touches you desire. Brick set ceramic tile throughout the ground floor. Ample cabinet space & storage in the large kitchen including upgraded espresso cabinets, spacious island, granite counters, stylish lighting and stainless appliances. The backyard is fully landscaped including tastefully done artificial turf and pavers. Upstairs you will find a loft space that would make a great work space, play area, it's your choice. The master includes a very large walk in closet, dual vanities in the bath and a walk in shower. Make this yours today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News