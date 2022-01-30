 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $300,000

Ranch style home on corner lot in the desirable Tucson Mountain Foothills. This quiet neighborhood has NO HOA. This well maintained 1610 square foot, 4 bedroom/2 bath home offers beautiful tile flooring, Electrolux Washer & Dryer included & a gas fireplace. Brand new dishwasher & no popcorn ceilings. Roof was recently recoated and is under warranty. The backyard is a gardener's paradise with lots of mature trees and vegetation to enjoy from your extended covered patio. Close to Starr Pass Golf Resort, I-10, Downtown, U of A & PCC. Early bird has been started with Judy Buettner at Stewart Title & Trust of Tucson. (520) 276-9922 judy.buettner@stewart.com 3001 E Skyline Drive Suite 109 Tucson 85718. Please see attached list of Property Features for more information regarding this home.

