4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $309,900

Beautifully updated 4 bed 3 bath home features a FULL bath and bedroom on main level. Home features OWNED Solar system for next to no bills!!!Soaring ceilings welcome you into your formal living, (Or basketball court) and dining area. The kitchen is well appointed with updated lighting, painted cabinets and newer appliances. Back yard is a nice size for pool, or any updates you want to add. Seller is offering a $2500 credit for carpet, and can have installed prior to closing so you can pick your own. Entire living area downstairs is tile and beautiful laminate wood flooring. Perfect for guests to stay downstairs, or office, or guest suite. Most of the home has been recently repainted. Most furniture is negotiable or available on separate bill of sale.

