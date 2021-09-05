Absolutely beautiful 4/2 home on the 6th tee of the Rolling Hills Country Club. Catalina mountain views! NO HOA! New A/C unit in 2020. Interior has been freshly painted & new carpet in the living rm, 3 bedrooms &. hallway. Skylights make the home light, bright & cheerful! Open spacious eat-in kitchen has fabulous cabinets, an island & a HUGE built-in shelving unit. An additional dining room which looks out to the backyard oasis.The living room has a cozy fireplace & a huge patio door which lets in lots of light. With 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths This home has lots of possibilties. Guest rooms, offices, playrooms, exericise room- whatever you need! The backyard faces the golf course.. There's a large grassy area, & has a large covered patio with a fan & v
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $309,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A pizzeria and brewery run by firefighters will open this fall, the restaurant's fourth location in the Tucson-area.
- Updated
Moisture from remnants of tropical storm could push Tucson's monsoon rainfall total into record books.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A recently adopted German shepherd mix escaped from his Tucson home, trekking miles back to the animal shelter across town.
- Updated
Father, two other men, went to Mesquite Elementary School to confront principal. Men carried zip ties and said in livestream they were prepared to make a citizen's arrest.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: First there was COVID, now these Tucson businesses are battling road closures that could cripple their bottom line.
- Updated
Si deseas viajar a México en tu propio vehículo este fin de semana largo, ten presentes los requisitos para que evites multas a tu llegada. ¡Buen viaje!
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Vintage comic books, Native American collectibles, art glass and antique photos will be among finds at Tucson auction house.
Here's some food for thought if you're thinking of delaying Social Security to maximize benefits.
- Updated
Gov. Doug Ducey says vaccinations are "our solution" despite a rise in COVID-19 cases among those too young to get vaccinated.