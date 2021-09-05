 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $309,900

Absolutely beautiful 4/2 home on the 6th tee of the Rolling Hills Country Club. Catalina mountain views! NO HOA! New A/C unit in 2020. Interior has been freshly painted & new carpet in the living rm, 3 bedrooms &. hallway. Skylights make the home light, bright & cheerful! Open spacious eat-in kitchen has fabulous cabinets, an island & a HUGE built-in shelving unit. An additional dining room which looks out to the backyard oasis.The living room has a cozy fireplace & a huge patio door which lets in lots of light. With 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths This home has lots of possibilties. Guest rooms, offices, playrooms, exericise room- whatever you need! The backyard faces the golf course.. There's a large grassy area, & has a large covered patio with a fan & v

