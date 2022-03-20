Our newest community in south-central Tucson is here! Located within minutes of groceries, the Airport, restaurants and much more. A short drive to I10 makes this a prime location. We are located just North of Bilby Rd off of Tucson Boulevard. This DR Horton community will have a wide range of single and two-story floor plans to choose from! You wont want to miss the opportunity to live in this community! Our homes feature open concept layouts and have included features like fully installed drinking water filtration systems, tank-less hot water heaters, finished garages, plus more. Give us a call or send an email today to be the first to receive information about this new community! Construction by DRH Tucson Construction, Inc., License #ROC 124600-B
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $313,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities say a Tucson woman embezzled more than $5 million from two local companies and a Mexico-based HOA — funds that were gambled away.
- Updated
A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the deaths of a husband and wife who were fatally struck while riding their bikes in Tucson.
- Updated
Arizona Wildcats fans detail the delays getting into Viejas Arena Friday afternoon and Dalen Terry calls seeing his jersey for sale a 'dream come true'.
- Updated
The 35-year-old woman who was seen driving with a man on her hood in a fatal crash northwest of Tucson had just left a detox facility.
- Updated
UA's point guard said he had "happy tears" after finding his ankle was not broken.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: If he wins, Don Guerra will be the first Tucsonan to take home a James Beard award since the owner of El Guerro Canelo landed the honor in 2018.
- Updated
NCAA and sports tracking site info, along with news coverage, was used to identify the most “perfect” March Madness brackets known to have been made.
- Updated
After four cases of potential rabies exposure this month, the Pima County Health Department is advising the public to be cautious around wildlife.
- Updated
Lia Lara, 35, was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving under the influence
- Updated
For Star subscribers: CupBop, opening in central Tucson, will serve rice, noodles, veggies and protein options in a cup.