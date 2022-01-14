Beautifully Updated Sonoran Ranch Estates Home! Offers spacious Family Room, high ceilings throughout, oversized tile floors, all new carpeting, 2'' window blinds, upgraded light fixtures, freshly painted interior, downstairs guest bathroom, interior laundry room with gas hook-up, and much more. Open Kitchen has beautiful granite slab counters, rich wood cabinets, coordinated appliances with gas cooking, and walk-in pantry. Breakfast/Dining area just off the kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. Covered back patio leads to spacious and fully walled yard with paver path and sitting area. Neighborhood park offers play equipment and covered ramada. Don't miss this great find - come see it today!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $314,900
