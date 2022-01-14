 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $314,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $314,900

Beautifully Updated Sonoran Ranch Estates Home! Offers spacious Family Room, high ceilings throughout, oversized tile floors, all new carpeting, 2'' window blinds, upgraded light fixtures, freshly painted interior, downstairs guest bathroom, interior laundry room with gas hook-up, and much more. Open Kitchen has beautiful granite slab counters, rich wood cabinets, coordinated appliances with gas cooking, and walk-in pantry. Breakfast/Dining area just off the kitchen. Spacious Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. Covered back patio leads to spacious and fully walled yard with paver path and sitting area. Neighborhood park offers play equipment and covered ramada. Don't miss this great find - come see it today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
Subscriber

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News