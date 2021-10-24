Great Central location! 2098 SQFT combined Multiple use Single story Brick home featuring 3 bedrm/ 3 full bathrm,1786 sqft Main house recently renovated thru-out including Beautiful new kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances, all 3 Full bathrooms, new hot water heater (gas), newer roof (2012), Roof recoating (July 2021), 3rd bedroom Master suite with full bath. Newer construction separate 310sqft Guest Quarters( unpermitted) ,currently rented Month to Month. Backyard has built in fireplace and bbq, mature trees. Great family home close to Award winning schools, 3 access options to I-10. Additional renovation list w/ SPDS.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $314,900
