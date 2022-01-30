This lovely two story home sits on a quiet corner lot. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half bath, and a spacious 2 car garage. From the open floor plan to the soaring ceilings, this property boasts a large great room, breakfast nook, private laundry room, ceramic counter tops, and an abundance of upgrades. All within minutes of interstate shopping, restaurants, schools, and all the fantastic amenities Tucson has to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000
