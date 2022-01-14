 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000

Beautiful DR Horton 2016 home on a corner lot with 4bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open concept living area with kitchen off the living room, kitchen island and dinning area. Kitchen includes upgraded oak cabinets. Upstairs uyou will find the laundry room, 3 bedrooms with a full bathroom in the hall, plus an extra large master bedroom with on-suite bathroom with double vanities and walk in closet. Solar panels allow for this large home to have low energy costs with a fixed monthly fee. It is a must see, don't miss out!

