4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $315,000

Located in the heart of Oro Valley, this spacious 4 bed/2 bath is awaiting your personal touch! Single story home with a large living room/dining area, additional family room, and eat-in kitchen. Ample cabinet and counter space in kitchen, with plenty of natural light. Large master suite with dual vanity, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Gorgeous natural desert with NO neighbors directly behind and a view fence for optimal enjoyment of the views. Schedule a tour today! *House sold in as-is condition!*

