Please come and see this nearly new and gently used home. Built in 2019. Great 4 BR floorplan with open kitchen, dining and family room areas. Granite counter tops and island breakfast bar. Spacious Master BR with double sink bath vanity and large walk-in closet. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Nice covered back yard patio extended out with pavers. Good sized walled back yard. Great for pets and children. Contact the listing agent for info on the solar system.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $319,900
