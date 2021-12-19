Come home to this lovely Classic Ranch Style original owner on an elevated private lot with partial views of the Catalina and Rincon Mountains well maintained home. This is a well thought out floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Granite counter tops, 1 year old Stainless Steel refrigerator in the kitchen with a spacious garden window at the sink. Convenient breakfast bar and eating area with additional cabinetry. Step out on your private side patio from the separate dining room for entertaining and Barbecuing. Gated side yard with elevated flower beds await your personal touch. Entertain under the main covered patio or lay on the cool auto irrigated grassy yard. 20'x15' workshop located to the rear of the property for all your creative needs. Large Owner's suite has an entertainment nook. Recent Professional/Licensed Roof replacement, partial drywall replacement, all new interior paint, carpet and flooring. Fall of 2021 Northwest Medical Center will be operational at Houghton and Old Spanish Trail.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend, Comet Leonard should appear at dusk low in the west to southwestern sky between the horizon and an unmistakably bright planet Venus.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Known for its breakfast burritos and flour tortillas, Anita Street Market may be ending its 40-year-run due to financial issues.
- Updated
The jury took less than two hours to find Tucson gastroenterologist Dr. Fadi Deeb at fault in the 2016 death of a woman in his care.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Tucson rental market closes out the year with strong demand.
- Updated
- 3 min to read
New Tucson apartments are commanding rents up to $3K and feature a movie theater, a two-story gym and a rooftop deck.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: You can find vintage toys by the thousands at Those Wonderful Toys on North Oracle Road in Tucson.
- Updated
Conservators just wrapped a month-long study of the façade at San Xavier Mission, and even those who have worked there for decades were surprised by what they found.
- Updated
Banner Health, Arizona's largest hospital network, is operating over capacity at several facilities and turning away surgeries that aren't medically necessary. Conditions are expected to only get worse in the next month.
- Updated
Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan becomes the highest-rated commit in Arizona history, according to 247Sports.com.
- Updated
State health officials are seeking federal help for 14 Arizona hospitals as they attempt to deal with the pandemic.