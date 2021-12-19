 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000

Come home to this lovely Classic Ranch Style original owner on an elevated private lot with partial views of the Catalina and Rincon Mountains well maintained home.  This is a well thought out floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Granite counter tops, 1 year old Stainless Steel refrigerator in the kitchen with a spacious garden window at the sink. Convenient breakfast bar and eating area with additional cabinetry. Step out on your private side patio from the separate dining room for entertaining and Barbecuing. Gated side yard with elevated flower beds await your personal touch. Entertain under the main covered patio or lay on the cool auto irrigated grassy yard. 20'x15' workshop located to the rear of the property for all your creative needs. Large Owner's suite has an entertainment nook. Recent Professional/Licensed Roof replacement, partial drywall replacement, all new interior paint, carpet and flooring. Fall of 2021 Northwest Medical Center will be operational at Houghton and Old Spanish Trail.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News