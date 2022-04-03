4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000

Great 4 bedroom 2 bath Home with opening to 4th bedroom for Nursery/Office/ Elder Care. Open floor plan with Living room and large Family room separated by the Kitchen and Eating area. Vaulted ceilings throughout the living areas. Kitchen area opens up to Family Room. 4 Nice size bedrooms and 2 very nice bathrooms. The home sits up on the lot and has a 2 car garage. Private backyard with covered Patio. Solar panels on roof are through TEP Program Buyers need to transfer paperwork into their names. More Information go to TEP.com under TEP Residential Solar Program.