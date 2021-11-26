This highly updated home built in 2020 has spectacular mountain views! This Lennar home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. with split bedroom floor plan. The new owner has completed several upgrades in the home since moving in 15 months ago. The backyard has been highly upgraded with gravel, artificial turf, desert trees and fruit trees. Hanging lights to light up the night while you enjoy the above ground hot tub/spa. The mountain views from the backyard with no rear neighbors. This is a must see to appreciate all the upgrades. Just over one year old this is a move-in ready home.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000
