 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $320,000

Come see this fantastic home! Built in 2019, like new 4 bed, 2 bath, plus a den/office. All new interior paint and carpet. Granite counter tops in spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, Very nice master with large bathroom with has two closets, one a walk in! Great lay out, nine foot ceilings with eight foot doors. Two beautiful spacious full baths. Laundry room for washer/dryer. Covered patio. This is a great home!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News