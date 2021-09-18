Windmill Ranch is our best kept secret If you are looking for panoramic views while being close to the city along with that open desert feel then you are going to love this location with large homesites and the open floor plans that include just about everything you would want in a home. We have created the perfect affordable home with all the features included. Windmill Ranch, a perfect place to call home.Construction by DRH Tucson Construction, Inc., License #ROC 124600-B.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $321,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The restaurant chain sells steakburgers, hot dogs and custard treats. This will be its fourth location in Tucson.
- Updated
Two people were killed when a man driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 near Picacho Peak crashed into another vehicle.
- Updated
Tucson police are investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man.
- Updated
While summer is not Tucson's prime time for restaurant openings, a few standouts such as Janet & Ray's have recently graced our city. Here's a roundup of all the new restaurants in Tucson.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The water savings from fallowing by farmers along the Colorado River in Southern California will save up to 180,000 acre feet of water.
- Updated
The Youniverse Selfie Museum in Tucson, Arizona is celebrating its grand opening on September 15. The selfie museum has nearly 50 handmade photo sets, including horror displays, to help create a lifetime of photographic memories.
- Updated
Records related to the election review by Cyber Ninjas — the firm Senate Republicans hired — are public, the court held in rejecting lawmakers' effort to keep them secret.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Real fears exist that the two big lakes on the drying Colorado River could fall so low that no water could be taken from them, Arizona water director Tom Buschatzke recently told a private conference, reports say.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Kelly Walker, who operates Viva Coffee Shop in Tucson, portrays himself as a masculine protector of the persecuted, but he has thrived on above-the-law intimidation over pandemic policies, columnist writes.