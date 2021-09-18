 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $321,900

Windmill Ranch is our best kept secret If you are looking for panoramic views while being close to the city along with that open desert feel then you are going to love this location with large homesites and the open floor plans that include just about everything you would want in a home. We have created the perfect affordable home with all the features included. Windmill Ranch, a perfect place to call home.Construction by DRH Tucson Construction, Inc., License #ROC 124600-B.

