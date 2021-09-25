*Photos are of a Rose model. Interior packages may vary*Come by to see this plan at Vahalla Ranch Estates! Our 1-story Rose plan boasts 2,002 square feet with 4 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage.This home comes standard with black electric range, microwave and dishwasher, laminate countertops in kitchen and bathroom, 16 by 16 tile floors, birch cabinets, DuPure Ultra Filter Single Stage, LED disc lights, Sherwin-Williams paint and 9-foot ceilings!Homes at Vahalla Estates are in the Tucson Unified School District with Vesey Elementary at 6.0 miles, Valencia Middle School at 6.5 miles, and Cholla High School at 11.0 miles.Vahalla Ranch Estates is our best kept secret If you are looking for panoramic views while being close to the city along with that open desert feel then you are going to love this location and the open floor plans that include just about everything you would want in a home. We have created the perfect affordable home with all the features included. Vahalla Ranch Estates, a perfect place to call home.Prices, plans, features, materials and options are subject to change without notice.Construction by DRH Tucson Construction, Inc., License #ROC 124600-BREV 3/04/20
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $322,100
