Our newest community in south-central Tucson is here! Located within minutes of groceries, the Airport, restaurants and much more. A short drive to I10 makes this a prime location. We are located just North of Bilby Rd off of Tucson Boulevard. This DR Horton community will have a wide range of single and two-story floor plans to choose from! You wont want to miss the opportunity to live in this community! Our homes feature open concept layouts and have included features like fully installed drinking water filtration systems, tank-less hot water heaters, finished garages, plus more. Give us a call or send an email today to be the first to receive information about this new community! Construction by DRH Tucson Construction, Inc., License #ROC 124600-B
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $322,400
