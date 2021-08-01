 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $324,900

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $324,900

Beautiful 4bd/3ba two story home with bright open floor plan located in the desirable Vail School District/ Rita Ranch Crossings subdivision. Backyard features mature trees and plenty of space to entertain the whole family. Large bedrooms including a spacious master suite and upstairs loft perfect for an office or play room. Tenant occupied- Lease through 11/30/2021.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News