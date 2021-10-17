 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $325,000

Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bathroom, freshly painted and professionally cleaned, ready for new owner! Brand new HVAC unit just installed. Easy care yards with back covered patio for entertaining, easy care floors (laminate and travertine) and updated bathrooms and kitchen. Desirable community boasts pools, spa, clubhouse and parks. Close to shopping and schools. Hurry!

