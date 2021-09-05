 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $329,000

Range marketing $329,000-339,000. Central Tucson 3 bed/2 bath with guest house! Brand new AC installed August 2021! On demand hot water heater, new security doors, all appliances stay, new irrigation system in yards, dual pane windows, spacious living room, back porch and doggy door to fenced in area. Guest house has kitchen, bathroom, swamp cooler/wall AC and its own hot water heater. Two built storage sheds. All toilets upgraded to ADA compliant, Carport and parking for RV or other cars! Close to shopping, restaurants, bus lines, public parks!

