4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $329,000

Beautiful 4-bedroom home located in Sycamore Park. The home is also in the desirable Vail Unified School District. The fourth bedroom could easily be used as an office or den. This home features neutral paint scheme throughout. Tile flooring in all the wet areas throughout the house. The bedrooms and open living space are carpeted. The master bathroom has a large soaking tub a walk-in shower along and dual sinks. The master bedroom also comes with a large walk-in closet. The kitchen comes equipped with black appliances and granite counter tops. A white washer and a white dryer are included with the sale of the house. 10 minutes to DMAFB and easy access to I-10. Low care landscaping in both the front yard and back yard.