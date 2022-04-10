 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $329,000

Beautiful 4-bedroom home located in Sycamore Park. The home is also in the desirable Vail Unified School District. The fourth bedroom could easily be used as an office or den. This home features neutral paint scheme throughout. Tile flooring in all the wet areas throughout the house. The bedrooms and open living space are carpeted. The master bathroom has a large soaking tub a walk-in shower along and dual sinks. The master bedroom also comes with a large walk-in closet. The kitchen comes equipped with black appliances and granite counter tops. A white washer and a white dryer are included with the sale of the house. 10 minutes to DMAFB and easy access to I-10. Low care landscaping in both the front yard and back yard.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

For Star subscribers: A sudden lapse in the University of Arizona-affiliated online school's ability to collect G.I. Bill benefits is the latest strike against UA Global Campus, which is run by a company in financial trouble. And now, advocates want the U.S. Education Department to cut off the school's federal financial aid. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News