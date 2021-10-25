Our newest community in south-central Tucson is here! Located within minutes of groceries, the Airport, restaurants and much more. A short drive to I10 makes this a prime location. We are located just North of Bilby Rd off of Tucson Boulevard. This DR Horton community will have a wide range of single and two-story floor plans to choose from! You wont want to miss the opportunity to live in this community! Our homes feature open concept layouts and have included features like fully installed drinking water filtration systems, tank-less hot water heaters, finished garages, plus more. Give us a call or send an email today to be the first to receive information about this new community! Construction by DRH Tucson Construction, Inc., License #ROC 124600-B
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $333,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A golf course on Tucson's northeast side that serves as the centerpiece of a 516-home community was purchased for $1.5 million.
- Updated
Huckelberry was in stable but critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle downtown Saturday morning.
- Updated
Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was shot in a road rage incident in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
Over 40 large-scale sculptures created by local, national and international artists make up the Tucson Jewish Community Center's sculpture garden.
- Updated
A 19-year-old man has been jailed in suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
- Updated
Construction on a marketplace north of Tucson in SaddleBrooke will begin next year.
- Updated
Patrick Martinez is the the second person arrested in the drive-by killing of Ocean Frederick Washington.
- Updated
In a game of 121 total plays, it took just three for the Wildcats to continue to tear a hole in the Pac-12 and Arizona record books for consecutive losses.
- Updated
Sophie and Tim Mason got so sick they nearly orphaned their four children.
- Updated
A man was arrested in the death of a 69-year-old who lived with him after a fight at their home.