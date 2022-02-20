 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $335,000

Charming 4 bed 2 bath home! Move-in ready. Freshly painted a neutral color throughout the home. Large eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets, & a beautiful backsplash. Spacious Primary suite- huge walk-in closet and shower/tub combo with tile surround. Laundry room with cabinets which creates lots of storage. Updated Electrical Panels! Large, landscaped backyard- for you to design your own masterpiece! Covered patio, paver patio, 2 sheds in backyards, 1 with electrical power. (the side shed) Double gate enables easy access to the backyard. Freshly painted outside, nearby park, and enough space and gate on the side yard for a RV. Zoned R-2

