4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $335,000

This contemporary 4 bed, 2 bath home is located on a spacious corner lot. Full of natural light you are greeted with a large living room, dining area, and kitchen which hosts sleek counters and stainless steel appliances. Great split floor plan offers a primary bedroom with an ensuite double vanity bathroom and a walk in closet. Expansive backyard with low care landscaping and lots of space for pets, entertaining, and much more. You'll enjoy your space, both inside and out.