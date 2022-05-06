 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $335,000

This contemporary 4 bed, 2 bath home is located on a spacious corner lot. Full of natural light you are greeted with a large living room, dining area, and kitchen which hosts sleek counters and stainless steel appliances. Great split floor plan offers a primary bedroom with an ensuite double vanity bathroom and a walk in closet. Expansive backyard with low care landscaping and lots of space for pets, entertaining, and much more. You'll enjoy your space, both inside and out.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News