 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $339,500

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $339,500

  • Updated

Beautiful Lennar Home in the popular Star Valley Subdivision. Enjoy this 4 bedroom with office/den . Walk in & enter the spacious great room built for entertainment! The kitchen features granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances & 20x20 porcelain tile throughout. Enjoy privacy in your split bedroom plan, Master Bedroom suite with his/her vanity, a large shower, his & her walk-in closets. All Bedrooms are carpeted. Enjoy a nice glass of wine in the evening in your private back yard with no neighbors behind. Yard features low maintenance landscape & beautiful custom pavers. Last but not least, the garage aka '' man cave'' is a tandem garage and can fit 3 cars! Owner added epoxy flooring and custom cabinets! Come and see this beauty!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling
Subscriber

Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The Golder Ranch Fire District has two dedicated crews to handle snake removal calls. They just had their busiest month maybe ever. Other local fire departments are seeking spikes, too. The cause of the recent jump is not entirely clear, though this year’s wetter-than-normal monsoon season is almost certainly a factor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News