4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $340,000

Look no further! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom - red brick home w/custom wrought iron front door & large front yard is the one you're looking for. Come inside the welcoming great room w/ neutral palette, Mexican tile flooring throughout, and abundant natural light. The eat-in kitchen offers ample white cabinets, granite counters, and a laundry closet. End your busy day in one of the spacious bedrooms with sizable closet. Host fun gatherings in this spacious backyard boasting a custom-covered patio, storage shed, and an RV gate. This property is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, entertainment, hiking, biking and the University of Arizona! What are you waiting for? Call now!

