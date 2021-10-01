 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $340,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $340,000

Beautiful Lennar Home in the popular Star Valley Subdivision. Enjoy this 4 bedroom w/den open floor plan . As you pass the Den/Office you enter the spacious great room built for entertainment! The kitchen features granite counter tops , stainless steel appliances & 20x20 porcelain tile throughout. Enjoy privacy in your split bedroom plan, Master Bedroom suite with his/her vanity, a large shower, his & her walk-in closets. All Bedrooms are carpeted. Enjoy a nice glass of wine in the evening in your private back yard with no neighbors behind. Yard features low maintenance landscape & beautiful custom pavers. Last but not least, the garage aka '' man cave'' is a tandem garage and can fit 3 cars! Owner added epoxy flooring and custom cabinets! Come and see this beautiful ho

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News