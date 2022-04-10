 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $340,000

Take a Look at this 4 Beds 3 Baths Home with custom interior palette, 2 years old Central HVAC, soaring ceilings, window blinds, beautiful tile floor, upgraded lighting, ceiling fans, and sweeping stairway to second level. Fantastic chefs kitchen features center island, breakfast bar, stylish counters, SS appliances, pantry, and oak cabinetry. Perfect Home for entertaining in this spacious open floor plan. Patio access from dining area. Guest bedroom and bathroom on first level. Plush carpet in all generous size bedrooms, ample closets, and 3 baths. Backyard with covered patio and views. This one is move in ready.

