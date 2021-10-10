 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $340,000

Now is your chance to own a home in Heritage Hills in NW Tucson. Close to most everything and minutes to the I-10. This 4bed/2bath, single car carport home has an updated kitchen with solid slab quartz countertops, breakfast bar, larger floor tile throughout the house & no carpet! North facing backyard with covered patio makes entertaining easy all year round. Formal living spaces in addition to a large family room, oversized laundry with additional space to create a pocket office or studio space.

