 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $345,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $345,000

This highly updated home built in 2020 has spectacular mountain views! This Lennar home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. with split bedroom floor plan. The new owner has completed several upgrades in the home since moving in 15 months ago. The backyard has been highly upgraded with gravel, artificial turf, desert trees and fruit trees. Hanging lights to light up the night while you enjoy the above ground hot tub/spa. The mountain views from the backyard with no rear neighbors. This is a must see to appreciate all the upgrades. Just over one year old this is a move-in ready home.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News