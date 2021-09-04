 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $345,000

This modern 2 story home is both contemporary and welcoming. Located in a lush gated community in desirable NorthWest Tucson. Enter in a large family room with vaulted ceilings and stylish fixtures and lighting. The upgraded kitchen boasts granite countertops, a gray bowl sink with a Kohler facet and new white shaker cabinetry Complete with separate dining areas and a captivating fireplace. New exterior and exterior paint, state of the arts sinks, water closets and granite countertops, new vinyl wood floor planks downstair and all new carpet upstairs, make this home feel like a resort. This home has all new PEX piping, garage floor has epoxy seal. You will appreciate all the home owners did to update this home. Move in ready!

