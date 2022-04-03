4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,000

Home nicely set back from street, looks Cozy yet contains 1802 Sq.Ft. with 4 bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms! Circular Drive offers lots of Parking and Welcomes you to this Peaceful Retreat. Lovely Tiled Front Porch for your Enjoyment. Enter to your SPACIOUS, OPEN Living Area featuring Custom Cove Ceilings! Truly Beautiful! Gorgeous Custom Arched Doorways open to Spacious Dining Room with French Door access to Serene Tiled Patio. Well Planned Kitchen has Separate Entrance to side patio as well, maybe a BBQ! 4 Spacious Bedrooms, one has private side entrance from yard. Ceiling Fans throughout, Wall to Wall Custom Tile, Interior Freshly Painted, New Bathroom Vanities & Fixtures, New Water Heater, AC 5 years old. Large Open Floor Plan. Lots of places to relax, indoors as well as outdoors!