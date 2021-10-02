 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,000

Gorgeous 4/bed-3.5/bath home in much desired Spanish Trails Estates in Vail School district. rural living just 10 minutes for I-10. This Cul-de-Sac home has a spacious open concept and formal dining room/office downstairs. Kitchen is equipped with matching black appliances a convection oven and ample cabinet space. Upstairs you will find the laundry, bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Big upstairs loft with beautiful views. Master has a huge walk-in closet, soaking tub and seperate shower. 3 car tandem garage provides plenty of parking.

