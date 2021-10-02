Gorgeous 4/bed-3.5/bath home in much desired Spanish Trails Estates in Vail School district. rural living just 10 minutes for I-10. This Cul-de-Sac home has a spacious open concept and formal dining room/office downstairs. Kitchen is equipped with matching black appliances a convection oven and ample cabinet space. Upstairs you will find the laundry, bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Big upstairs loft with beautiful views. Master has a huge walk-in closet, soaking tub and seperate shower. 3 car tandem garage provides plenty of parking.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Proposal is city effort to increase affordable housing, help families keep loved ones close to home.
- Updated
Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.
- Updated
The rare succulent is limited in numbers and faces threats including drought, wildfires, plant collectors and a proposed copper mine.
- Updated
Troopers were called to the westbound off-ramp about 8 a.m. and traffic was still moving slow in the area hours after the crash.
- Updated
"It is more than we receive on vaccines, masks, border issues, refugees,'' says spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey. "This tops the level of constituent interest those issues have.''
- Updated
For Star subscribers: The Senate and contractor Cyber Ninjas have failed to comply with judge's orders that they produce public records about the election audit, court is told.
- Updated
The new law — and numerous other ones also ruled to be unconstitutional — must not take effect Wednesday, Sept. 29, as scheduled, the judge said.
- Updated
- 14 min to read
For Star subscribers: The ongoing water crisis in the Willcox Basin worsens every year, and no person or agency has figured out a solution. Lives are being upended.
- Updated
Oro Valley Police are currently investigating the death.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: County supervisors will replace Sen. Kirsten Engel with one of three candidates. Also, Rep. Randy Friese decides to step down; Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faces censure threat; Steve Bannon returning to Tucson; and more.