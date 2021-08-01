 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

This light & bright Cul-De-Sac home features vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters throughout, brand new carpet last week, NEW AC SYSTEM IN 2014, 4 bedrooms, 18 '' Porcelain tile, NEW SPRINKLER BOX, MAIN LINE HOSES & VALVES. The home INCLUDES THE REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER, & note cabinets in the laundry room. Note the newer garage door opener, belt and springs. An EZ 20 minute drive down Speedway to U of A, downtown & various cultural & sporting events. The home is close to St Joseph Hospital and Tucson Medical Center. Shopping at Park Place Mall is 10 minutes away, as are restaurants, banks, pharmacies, big box hardware stores, & much more. The east facing back yard allows BBQ's all summer in the shade. Note the classy fountain. Very private. This is truly a home to be proud of

