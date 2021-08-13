 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

IMMACULATE Move in Ready Home in the popular Star Valley Subdivision MUST SEE Home built by LENNAR on LARGE Lot, Enjoy the open floor plan with high ceilings throughout. As you pass the Den/Office you enter the Spacious Great room, Gaze at the eye catching 20x20 porcelain tile throughout the HUGE area Kitchen facing the Family Room and Dining Room. Enjoy privacy in your split bedroom plan, Master Bedroom suite with his/her vanity, a large shower, his & her walk-in closets. All Bedrooms are carpeted. All window coverings convey. Enjoy low to $0 electricity bills with your Owner Owned Solar Panels and clean H2O Full House water filtration system. So much more to see than we can list.

