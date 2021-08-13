IMMACULATE Move in Ready Home in the popular Star Valley Subdivision MUST SEE Home built by LENNAR on LARGE Lot, Enjoy the open floor plan with high ceilings throughout. As you pass the Den/Office you enter the Spacious Great room, Gaze at the eye catching 20x20 porcelain tile throughout the HUGE area Kitchen facing the Family Room and Dining Room. Enjoy privacy in your split bedroom plan, Master Bedroom suite with his/her vanity, a large shower, his & her walk-in closets. All Bedrooms are carpeted. All window coverings convey. Enjoy low to $0 electricity bills with your Owner Owned Solar Panels and clean H2O Full House water filtration system. So much more to see than we can list.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pima County children ages 16 and younger has been growing since July 1.
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
A procession was held in honor of the sergeant on the city’s eastside Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
"We've still got to get to the fall and iron some things out and we've got to go through some adversity together. But from where we started, I really liked where we ended up."
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
Tucson Police found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on East Speedway Boulevard.
- Updated
Two students in the class tested positive for the virus.
- Updated
If you're looking for locally-sourced meats in Tucson, the University of Arizona's Food Products and Safety Lab sells the byproducts of their agricultural education program at Wildcat Country Market. Students participate in every stage of meat production.