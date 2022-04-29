 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

Immaculate move-in ready 4 Bed,3 Bath, 1975 sq. 16X16 tile thru out downstairs and wet areas upstairs, This home features bright well lite kitchen upgraded cabinets with ample storage space, quartz counter tops, spacious center island with seating space. Stainless Steel Appliances, Microwave, Gas Range, Dishwasher, water filtration system, stylish lighting & ceiling fans prewired. Tankless water heater, 2 car garage, Master. Ste, includes large walk-in closet, Bath offers dual vanities & walk-in shower. This is a smart home, with qolsys IQ Panel, Honeywell t6pro z wave thermostat . Front yd Prof. landscaped.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News