Welcome home to your 4 bedroom, 2019-built single-story retreat located in the award winning Vail School District. The heart of this home is an inviting kitchen with granite countertops, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook overlooking a spacious great room. The home features four bedrooms, including a beautiful owner's suite with private bath and oversized walk-in closet. Upgraded wood plank tile runs throughout the kitchen and living areas. The beautifully landscaped yard is the perfect place to entertain on an Arizona evening, with plentiful afternoon shade with an extended covered patio that runs the full length of the home. The yard is complete with turf and pavers for plenty of seating options. Located in the highly desirable La Estancia community where you will love the great selection of schools available within the sought after Vail School District. La Estancia has direct access to 'The Loop', an interconnected system of more than 120 miles of paved pathways and bike lanes, as well as a community pool, basketball court and several beautiful parks. La Estancia is within close proximity to many major employers, including Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson International Airport, UA Tech Park, Raytheon and Amazon. Come see this gorgeous home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000
