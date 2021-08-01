 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

4BD/2.5BA contemporary home located on cul-de-sac lot on Tucson's northwest side. Open floorplan, tile and wood floors in main areas. Spacious kitchen with dining area & GE stainless steel appliances. Large main bedroom with walk in closet and adjoining bathroom with shower. French doors lead to a lovely backyard oasis with built in BBQ, shade trees, covered patio & extended brick paver patio. Neighborhood features community pool & spa, playground/park area and basketball court. Convenient to shopping, schools & I-10.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News