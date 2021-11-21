Sierra Morado Gem. 4 bed/3bath home is ready for new owners. Great Room with terrific kitchen filled with many upgrades- granite, updated SS appliances, canned lighting, upgraded faucet, 2 pantries & more. 1 Bdrm & full bath on bottom floor & 3 more bdrms & 2 full baths upstairs. Beautiful appointments through out this fine home can be seen around every corner. White Stair Banister, 20 inch Diagonal Tile, Tankless water heater, water softener & 100% OWNED SOLAR! Backyard is professionally done with gorgeous paved patio, Built in Barbeque island & gas fire pit with spacious seating. Entertaining will be a hit in this outdoor space that becomes an extra living area. Lots of room for vehicles in the extended driveway too. Community Pool, Parks, Trails, & Courts all in Sierra Morado!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A planned 145-room hotel with a restaurant will open next year, occupying nine floors of Tucson's tallest building downtown.
- Updated
The unidentified Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy was found mortally wounded inside his patrol vehicle about 3 p.m. Thursday.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Flower Child and Doughbird are set to open next year at Campbell Plaza.
- Updated
Four men killed at a party at a mobile home community on Tucson's southwest side range in age from 18 to 24, police said.
- Updated
A Pima County Sheriff's deputy was found with a gunshot wound to the head Thursday on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
Take a look at these road closures for the 38th annual El Tour de Tucson before making Saturday plans.
- Updated
Officials have moved forward with first phase of the study for the Interstate 11 project without making a decision on a path in Pima County.
- Updated
A 40-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison for taking advantage of vulnerable people by applying for loans and keeping the cash.
- Updated
An overwhelming COVID-19 surge, with more than 350 cases being reported per 100,000 residents, means Pima County is at high risk right now, health officials warn.
- Updated
Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Jan. 6 rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures…