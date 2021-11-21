 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

Sierra Morado Gem. 4 bed/3bath home is ready for new owners. Great Room with terrific kitchen filled with many upgrades- granite, updated SS appliances, canned lighting, upgraded faucet, 2 pantries & more. 1 Bdrm & full bath on bottom floor & 3 more bdrms & 2 full baths upstairs. Beautiful appointments through out this fine home can be seen around every corner. White Stair Banister, 20 inch Diagonal Tile, Tankless water heater, water softener & 100% OWNED SOLAR! Backyard is professionally done with gorgeous paved patio, Built in Barbeque island & gas fire pit with spacious seating. Entertaining will be a hit in this outdoor space that becomes an extra living area. Lots of room for vehicles in the extended driveway too. Community Pool, Parks, Trails, & Courts all in Sierra Morado!

