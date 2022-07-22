4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

Beautiful well kept home, open floor plan, a real must see. Boast of large ceramic tile throughout all living spaces and wet areas. Warm & neutral paint scheme thru entire house. Large bedrooms, Large Master bedroom, walk in closet with plenty of room. Includes recently purchased Washer & dryer. Open and inviting kitchen with plenty of counter top space. House includes reverse osmosis & water softner, Alarm system, and outdoor ramada with outdoor furniture included.