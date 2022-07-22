Beautiful well kept home, open floor plan, a real must see. Boast of large ceramic tile throughout all living spaces and wet areas. Warm & neutral paint scheme thru entire house. Large bedrooms, Large Master bedroom, walk in closet with plenty of room. Includes recently purchased Washer & dryer. Open and inviting kitchen with plenty of counter top space. House includes reverse osmosis & water softner, Alarm system, and outdoor ramada with outdoor furniture included.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: In just one year, Salad and Go has opened two Tucson restaurants and has three more in the works.
For Star subscribers: An 826-unit complex in Tucson's Catalina Foothills, has sold for $178 million — more than $215,000 per apartment.
Looking for a day trip in Southern Arizona? Here, we're making the argument for a visit to Nogales, Arizona. The small town packs a big punch. Here are our recommendations for food and things to do!
A fire Sunday night caused significant damage to a wing of Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson. Repair costs could be expected to be millions of dollars, a fire official said.
For Star subscribers: With the price of everything going sky high, you might be able to save a bit by splitting a massive plate at one of these Tucson restaurants.
Officials have identified two people who were killed early Saturday when their vehicle collided with a Porsche SUV that was headed the wrong w…
Nattha's Bann Thai Asian is located in the former Peking Palace on Tucson's east side. The new restaurant serves Thai and Chinese dishes.
Vance Johnson, who has been in recovery for nine years, has taken an ambassador job with America's Rehab Campuses.
The Sabino Canyon Crawler is offering weekly night tours of Sabino Canyon in Tucson, Arizona, every Saturday through October 2022. The 7.4-mile long roundtrip tour starts at 8 p.m.
What's happening in Tucson this weekend: Backpack giveaways, movies, markets, a pop-up nightclub, kid-friendly activities, cat karaoke and more events in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley, Arizona areas. Some events are free!