Newer Home in cul de sac. Pride of ownership. Split bedroom, larger walk in master closet. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Kitchen with walk in pantry, gorgeous granite. Double gates on both sides of home for your toy hauler. Come out and view for your clients.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Various donations are part of effort to clear out the $265 million in left-over wall parts from dormant construction sites along the U.S.-Mexico border. Many materials are going to Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for processing.
- Updated
The Senate Commerce Committee approved legislation making it illegal for the Chinese Communist Party to own property in Arizona. But SB 1342, the proposal by Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, goes on to include any member of the party as well.
- Updated
The 41-year-old suspect was traveling northbound on Park Avenue well above the posted speed limit and failed to stop for a red light, striking a pickup truck.
- Updated
Three of the most important people in Barnes' life — her grandmother, Iona Barnes; and boosters/friends Alice Chang and Mark Berman — have all died within the past year.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Out-of-town investors purchased Centre Point Plaza, the shopping center anchored by Food City on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
Cronuts in Tucson? Popular midtown Italian restaurant Locale just opened a new bakery cafe. They offer continental pastries alongside trendy, upscale donuts by cottage baker Caleb Orellana, owner of Cal's Bakeshop.
- Updated
News and notes from No. 3-ranked Arizona’s 83-69 win over Oregon State Thursday night in McKale Center.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Dan Marries, news anchor at KOLD, has reported on "mystery booms" in the Tucson area for years. Speculation ranges from sonic booms to secret government tunneling, but the mystery persists.
- Updated
A dispute in the parking lot of a Tucson apartment complex left a 42-year-old man dead on Saturday, police said.
- Updated
Health inspectors found 23 violations at Dream Builders, a facility for children with mental health problems that was threatened with closure last year. The home continues to operate under a settlement agreement.