4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $350,000

Built by D.R. Horton this almost new spacious 4 bedroom home is loaded with upgrades, quartz counters in kitchen and baths, 9 foot ceilings, 16x16 tile everywhere but bedrooms, split bedrooms for master bedroom privacy., ceiling fans in great room and bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, energy star certified, upgraded cabinets, large walk in closet in master bedroom, D.R. Horton connected home package and balance of RWC 10 year warranty will transfer to buyer. Great family, home ready to move in.

