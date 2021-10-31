 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $354,999

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $354,999

Come see this stunning 3 car garage, one story home in a perfect and convenient location! Looking to have a quick commute to DM AF base, Raytheon, Tucson Int'l Airport, schools or just easy access to shopping or downtown? Look no further! This house has all the space you need with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large kitchen with breakfast bar and open to living room and great room. Recently re-painted inside and out, and all the carpet is brand new as well. This comfortable home is perfect for entertaining and a large clean open patio is waiting for your backyard dreams to come true. This home won't last long in this excellent location and HOT market. The home shows like new and it is priced just right!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News